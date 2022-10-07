Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville has consistently impressed at Under-21 level for Leeds United, and could be rewarded with a first Premier League start of his career this weekend.

The 20-year-old is set to be involved in Jesse Marsch’s matchday squad in south London on Sunday afternoon as the Whites take on Crystal Palace.

Summerville has made nine Premier League appearances to date, debuting in the competition just over 12 months ago away to Newcastle United, but is yet to be handed a first start.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United speaks to Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Substitute appearances against Brentford, Watford and Aston Villa this year appear to have convinced head coach Marsch that Summerville is prepared for greater first-team involvement.

During his pre-match press conference, the American threw his support behind the Dutch youth international.

"First of all, it's worth noting that we feel that Cree Summerville is in the best form since I've been here,” Marsch said. “So he certainly becomes a factor whether from the start or off the bench.”

“Even if you're not in the XI, what the most important thing is that you're ready to come and make an impact off the bench,” Marsch added.

Luis Sinisterra will serve a one-match suspension this weekend after picking up two yellow cards in the Whites’ 0-0 draw against Aston Villa last Sunday.

Marsch believes Summerville is ready to step into the Colombian’s place and make an impact from the start based on his most recent comments.

However, Marsch’s assessment of centre-forward Patrick Bamford complicates things, as Summerville may be forced to wait a while longer for his full Premier League debut.

"I think Patrick is fitter and he's trained well this week, and I think he's ready to go. So I think there's a high likelihood that he'll be ready from the start,” Marsch said.

