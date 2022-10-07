Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United team news update ahead of Crystal Palace
Marsch on touchline behaviour
I love this business, I respect this league, I’m humbled by the league. And I want to do everything I can to help our team be the best they can be. I think it’s important in that sense to be available for them, I’m there. The energy I try to calculate how I use it. I’m a passionate guy and I’m not afraid to show that.
Marsch on Kristensen
Rasmus when he’s been on the pitch we’ve defended really well. I’ve had different discussions with him about ‘you’ve came here to be challenged’. I’m really happy with him, he fits in the group perfectly, he’s likeable, a hard worker.
Marsch on Koch
I haven’t spoke to Hansi [Flick] about it. We’re really happy with Robin, everything from his work ethic to his fitness to his mentality. I think he’s playing the best football of his career and there’s more to come.
Marsch on player’s preference on style
I find that players enjoy when they have a plan and the plan can be effective to help them be successful on the pitch. It’s one of the nice things about our sport, you can have a lot of different tactical strategies that form different styles of play. When the players know what their roles are and find success together, there’s enjoyment in that
Marsch on style over results
I am focused on the team being effective in the way we wanna play. I know that if we manage that effectively, the football can be dynamic and that can be attractive and it can score goals. If we score goals everyone has fun. In the meantime I think we still have to be stable. And I think we’ve been stable. Take out the Brentford game, we’ve been defensively solid.
Marsch on Bamford
Patrick is fitter and trained well this week and I think he’s ready to go. I think there’s a high likelihood he’ll be ready from the start
Marsch on Sinisterra
With Luis specifically, he knew it was a mistake. He apologised. We’re all behind him.
Marsch on young squad
We used it as an example among other examples where we felt we could have been a little more intelligent and savvy at times. We have a young team, the second-youngest squad in the Prem. I think we’ve built a team where guys are here long-term. I’ve coached young players a lot, you have to be patient at times, it’s brutal, it’s not easy as a manager to be patient. We’re gonna continue to help this team grow in every way.
Marsch on time-wasting
We tried to have some discourse with the league. I think we were aligned. Our next home match is against Arsenal and I highly doubt they’ll be time-wasting. I appreciate they’ve been open to the dialogue.
Marsch on Firpo
The nice part is Pascal has played so far in that position, he’s been one of our best players. It’s allowed us to be patient with Junior.