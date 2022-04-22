Over 18,000 tickets have been sold for the youngsters' final home game of the season, which is set to break the PL2 attendance record, currently held by Everton.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BUMPER CROWD: Leeds United's U23 side will take to the field in front of an expected attendance in excess of 18,000 on Friday evening (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Supporters will be hoping to witness the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Charlie Cresswell and Crysencio Summerville in the flesh. The quartet have punctuated first-team affairs on occasion this season and courted the vehement support of Leeds' fanbase.

Speaking ahead of tonight's junior match, head coach Marsch was asked by the Yorkshire Evening Post whether his blue-chip U23s would make appearances in front of the record crowd.

"We had a discussion about each player - some will play, some won't," Marsch said."I don't want to give away Andrew's [Taylor; U23s head coach] line-up, but I will be there. We're all excited for this match. We were all hearing about the attendance numbers.

"I think it's outstanding, the support in this city for our club is like nothing I've ever seen," he added, commending the club's support.

"I'm gonna be there as a fan as well and excited to watch the match. We'll try to measure the minutes for the guys that play, in a way that keeps them ready and fresh for us come Monday," the American finished.

Monday evening sees the first-team pit themselves against mid-table Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The aforementioned quartet are in contention to be involved in some capacity, having travelled with the senior squad on several occasions throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

In Patrick Bamford's absence, Greenwood and Gelhardt are the two U23 players most likely to be awarded minutes by Marsch in South London but that will be contingent on their involvement this evening.