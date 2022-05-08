Jesse Marsch insists he has no regrets over taking the Leeds United job as the club teeter above the relegation zone headed into this weekend's round of matches.

This Sunday's Premier League meeting between Arsenal and the Whites takes place at the same time as Everton's visit to Leicester City.

STANCE: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch looks on during the Whites' defeat by Manchester City (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The Toffees are two points and one place beneath Leeds in the league table and will leapfrog United with a victory in the Midlands if Leeds fail to pick up points in the capital.

United's match will be Jesse Marsch's ninth in charge as Whites head coach having won three, lost three and drawn two so far.

Posed with the question of regrets during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Marsch said: "If I had 100 more times I could make this decision I would make it 100 times. It's been a real pleasure, despite the situation."

"I can fall back on the fact that I'm so happy to be here."

Upon arriving at Elland Road, Marsch was asked whether he would remain in charge at the club in the event of relegation.

The American stressed he was sold on the project, and the way in which he has warmed to the club's support, wowed by their fervour and enthusiasm even in defeat, suggests that opinion is unlikely to have changed.

"The way our fans treated us after the match against Man City I’ve never seen in football and the positivity we need right now," he said.

"We need to be so aligned and I can say that the singular focus here at Thorp Arch is that everybody is doing everything they can to make sure that we control our destiny."

Leeds' current predicament is arguably the greatest challenge of the 48-year-old's managerial career given the injuries he has inherited and what is at stake.

Nevertheless, Marsch has reinforced his belief that Leeds can avoid a return to the second tier, commending the squad's work-rate, application and togetherness.

“My family’s been here. We still are in temporary housing so we haven’t moved into our permanent housing yet. But we will be doing that in the next couple of weeks.

"And I can only speak about the positivity that I felt in this community starting at Elland Road," he said.