EMOTION: Jesse Marsch is shown a yellow card on the touchline during Leeds' defeat by Manchester City (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch and Leeds United have the fight of their lives on their hands with four fixtures remaining to steer clear of relegation.

A return to the second tier of English football would be a tragic end to what has been a thrilling journey over the past four seasons and despite arriving just over two months ago, Marsch is determined not to let that happen.

The American has stressed he is up for the challenge, something the squad have seemingly resonated with in recent weeks given their five-game unbeaten run prior to last weekend's somewhat anticipated defeat to Manchester City.

With four matches left, there is little room for error and back-to-back games against Arsenal and Chelsea suggest there will be no let up in the difficulty of Leeds' task.

Speaking ahead of the visit to the Emirates' Stadium this weekend, Marsch was asked how he and his players plan to focus, shutting everything else out.

He revealed what he feels must be avoided by his squad: "That’s what it is - it’s to eliminate the emotion and to continue to focus on our ability and discipline to have concentration for what’s important to us.

"I know that of course from a media perspective that people like to write about the emotion of football and what’s happening in the moment here or this or that. But when you’re in this business for a long time, you know that the job is about preparing to perform," he said.

Marsch wants his players to separate the emotion of their upcoming matches from the performances on display.

Level-headedness has been difficult to achieve in recent weeks and Marsch will be the first to admit that even he has allowed himself to get carried away on occasion.

Joe Gelhardt's last-minute winner against Norwich City in mid-March, followed by the most improbable of 3-2 comebacks versus Wolverhampton Wanderers were hardly short of emotion.