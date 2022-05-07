Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh says he wants to play regular football on his return to Elland Road this summer.

The 20-year-old has spent a successful period out on loan at Championship side Cardiff City this season, winning the Bluebirds' Player of the Season award despite only joining the club in a temporary switch four months ago.

RETURN: Leeds United defender Cody Drameh is expected to make an Elland Road return this summer (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The young defender has had a taste for regular action at Championship level and says he will not be content with waiting in the wings back at his parent club.

Drameh opened up on the mental toughness he was required to show in the wake of his Leeds exit earlier this year.

He admits he did not anticipate the backlash that would follow his request to go out on loan in search of regular football.

Drameh remains contracted to Leeds United until 2024 and looks set to make a return to Thorp Arch this summer with the chance of Cardiff securing a permanent deal slim.

The former Fulham man is unbothered by the prospect of heading north once again, but has clearly outlined his hopes for the future at Elland Road.

Speaking to WalesOnline, the young defender said: "I think game time for me is really important."

"You saw in January, if I'm not promised game time then I don't really want to be waiting around."

Drameh's decision to push through a loan move to the Championship was perceived by some supporters as going against then-manager Marcelo Bielsa's wishes.

Others sympathised with the 20-year-old, viewing the situation as one in which a young player merely sought regular action which was not forthcoming at Leeds.

"As a player, everyone wants to play. If you're not in that mindset then I don't know why you're playing football. I want to play games, I'm very young but there are players in my age bracket who have already played 100 games! That's where I want to be.

"My options are very open. But I've got to see. I am contracted to Leeds and see what they are saying with me."