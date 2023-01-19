The American has sung the praises of 19-year-old Gnonto on several occasions already this season; after his game-winning contribution versus AFC Bournemouth and his first Premier League goal against West Ham earlier this month, in particular.

Marsch sat in his post-match press conference on Wednesday night, once again asked by journalists his thoughts on the teenager who superseded his previous best performance in a Leeds shirt with his display against the Bluebirds.

"We wanted to have a fast start. Obviously that was a dream start. Good ball from Rodri, good diagonal chip,” Marsch began.

"Good running in the deep from Willy and I think a really clever [movement], like he bumps the defender a little bit, makes a little room for himself, arranges his feet and an incredible finish. So, Willy’s obviously in a really good way, a really good way,” he added.

Gnonto’s Paolo Di Canio-esque scissor kick was the highlight of Leeds’ 5-2 victory over the Championship outfit, and the youngster humbly stated he still believed the ex-West Ham United striker’s finish was better than his own.

An intriguing facet to Gnonto’s spectacular opener was the decision by several Leeds United players to run directly to Marsch’s technical area, as opposed to joining in Gnonto’s celebrations on the far side of the pitch. Assist-maker Rodrigo, as well as Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen, all made their way towards the substitutes’ bench, suggesting the move, which saw Rodrigo and Jack Harrison chip the ball to the back post on more than one occasion during the first half, was a training ground routine.