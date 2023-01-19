The Italy international’s finish came inside thirty seconds, making it one of the fastest-ever goals in Leeds’ history. Few have demonstrated the technical execution 19-year-old Gnonto displayed, though, bicycle-kicking Rodrigo’s clipped ball to the back post with his first touch beyond helpless Bluebirds ‘keeper Jak Alnwick.

Signed from FC Zurich last summer, Gnonto has taken to life at Elland Road with aplomb and already established himself as one of the side’s most exciting players. The teen scored twice in Leeds’ demolition job of Championship strugglers Cardiff City, helping the Whites secure passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interviewed by ITV Sport following the contest, Gnonto’s humility shone through, particularly when comparing his own strike to that of fellow countryman Paolo Di Canio: “I think his goal was better. I think mine was also good,” the teen beamed, making reference to Di Canio’s 2000 strike for West Ham United versus Wimbledon.

"No, I think this is the first time [I've scored with my first touch in a game]. We wanted to start the game well and I think we did it. We concede two goals at the end but still, we did a great match, I think we had a lot of chances, we could score even more, I could score even more but we take the positives and try to take it to Sunday.

"Of course, we wanted to win in front of our fans, we tried our best I think we showed what we can do. We played very well and try to continue on Sunday. I think it's better for the team when we have all of these options. We try to give our best and then the coach will make his decision,” Gnonto added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teammate Patrick Bamford also found himself on the scoresheet twice, making a goalscoring return to Elland Road after a period out injured. The one-cap England international also revealed that Gnonto is driven to the training ground by his father every day, highlighting just how young the Italy international still is.