Jesse Marsch a ‘fan’ of Leeds United transfer linked played and exit ‘agreed’

Leeds United are back in action this weekend at home to Chelsea.

The Whites have picked up a respectable four points from their opening two league matches.

Jesse Marsch’s side still have the opportunity to bring in some more players before the end of the transfer window.

Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

MLS striker linked

Leeds have been linked with a move for FC Cincinnati hotshot Brandon Vazquez.

The 23-year-old has been on fire during the 2022 MLS season and has scored 15 goals in 24 games to date.

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Marsch is a ‘fan’ of the former USA youth international, although a move this summer is unlikely at this stage (see tweet below):

Brereton latest

Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz is someone who has been mentioned as a potential Leeds target on a few occasions so far this summer.

The Chile international has helped his current side win their opening three matches of the new Championship campaign.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Rovers’ boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has provided this latest update on the forward’s future at Ewood Park:

“He’s doing a tremendous job. At the end of the day, money will decide what happens. It’s not a surprise for anyone.”

Player heading out

Stuart McKinstry is heading out the exit door again to get some more experience under his belt.

The youngster started his career at Motherwell before moving to Elland Road back in 2019.