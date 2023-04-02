Cooper returned from injury as a second-half substitute for Scotland in the Tartan Army's Euros qualifier against Spain on Tuesday but did not start Saturday's Premier League clash at Arsenal despite Max Wober being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Struijk instead came into the side next to Robin Koch at centre-back and Gracia says Struijk was "better prepared" having trained more than Cooper due to his recovery from injury.

Cooper was eventually brought on as a 74th-minute substitute for Koch in the 4-1 defeat to finally bag his first minutes under new boss Gracia who has made a confident prediction about both Cooper and Struijk for the season run-in.

Asked if the decision to play Struijk instead of Cooper was tactical or anything to do with fitness, Gracia explained: "No, I think Pascal is training more time ago than Liam and in my opinion, he was better prepared for the game today. I know Liam played with the national team some minutes during the last week, but it's only a decision. Both of them are going to be important during the rest of the season. I don't have any doubt about it."

DECISION: To start Pascal Struijk, left, instead of Liam Cooper at Arsenal from Leeds United boss Javi Gracia. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Gracia also provided his reasons for bringing on top scorer Rodrigo when Leeds were 3-0 down and Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford with just six minutes left, just one minute after Granit Xhaka had put the Gunners 4-1 up.