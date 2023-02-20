There is a new favourite for the Leeds United job as the search continues, and he has come out of nowhere.

The Whites have been without a boss for two weeks following the sacking of Jesse Marsch, and so far they have been met with consistent rejection, with in-job managers wanting to see out the season with their current clubs. In the meantime, Michael Skubala has been in interim charge, but while the club have been impressed by the efforts of the under-23s boss, there is a renewed sense of panic among fans following the weekend’s events.

Leeds lost to relegation rivals Everton over the weekend, while Bournemouth and Southampton also won, leaving the Whites in 19th place, while bottom club Southampton are just one point behind ahead of this weekend’s clash with Leeds. The Whites may be taking a huge risk by not appointing a new manager, even if it is on an interim basis, with relegation a big possibility.

And as they search for potential targets, there has been a fresh twist in the betting odds. Former Watford and Valencia boss Javi Gracia has stormed to the top of the favourites list. Gracia left Al-Sadd after a year or so recently, but there hasn’t been any talk of him taking over at Elland Road until now.

The bookmakers might just know something as Leeds continue their search for a new boss, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise given Gracia’s Premier League experience and the Spanish links with Leeds chief Victor Orta.

Gracia kept Watford up in 2018 after joining the club in January, and he also kept the Hornets in the top-flight the following year. That history would give Leeds fans plenty of hope if the Spaniard is to be appointed, be it on an interim basis or otherwise.