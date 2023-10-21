All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United ahead of their return to action.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back in action today when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road. The Whites went into the break on the back of a win over Bristol City, and they are now looking to move up the table, with the top two looking harder to catch by the week, even at this early stage.

Norwich also have promotion ambitions this season, and they will be a tough nut to crack, particularly at Carrow Road, but these are the tests Leeds will need to pass if they want to seperate themselves from other promotion candidates. As build-up to the game continues, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Harrison speaks

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Harrison has been speaking about his struggles at Leeds last season ahead of joining Everton on loan.

“The last two seasons, Everton and Leeds were in similar situations, so it wasn’t easy leaving,” he told The Athletic. “I was playing through an injury I had for five weeks. I chose to delay surgery to try and help the team stay up.”

Harrison added: “It was tough with Leeds. There was a big difference with the change from Marcelo Bielsa and we just managed to stay up. Last year, there was a lot of stuff behind the scenes that people didn’t see and it affected things on the pitch.”

Phillips interest

Newcastle United are said to be eyeing a January move for former Leeds star Kalvin Phillips. Phillips looks likely to leave Manchester City in January amid a lack of game time since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad