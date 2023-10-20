Leeds United manager Daniel Farke admitted that his team’s preparation for this weekend’s fixture against Norwich City had been hindered by the number of international players unavailable to him.

The Whites’ boss decided to leave Archie Gray out of team training on Thursday in order to protect the youngster from an increased risk of injury following the completion of five full nineties for club and country in the space of a fortnight. As a consequence, there is the possibility Farke will keep the breakout 17-year-old on the substitutes’ bench at Carrow Road as the club continue to manage his minutes.

Five of Farke’s six central midfield options were away on international duty, which the manager says proved difficult when working on things such as team shape, however United’s attacking talents were able to work more closely on specialised finishing drills and the like.

The return of Willy Gnonto is a possibility from the start after Farke revealed the Italian had returned to team training last Sunday, while Jamie Shackleton has overcome a shoulder problem after sitting out the win over Bristol City two weeks ago.

Here is the YEP’s prediction for who will start at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Illan Meslier - GK The Frenchman has played every single league minute so far this term and will remain between the posts at Carrow Road.

Jamie Shackleton - RB Jamie Shackleton's return from a shoulder problem will be a boost for Farke who is likely to choose between the youngster or Luke Ayling at right-back.

Joe Rodon - CB Involved in Wales' pivotal 2-1 Euro qualifying win over Croatia during the international break, Rodon should continue at the heart of Leeds' defence.