'Curious' - Graham Smyth gives Jack Harrison Leeds United update

Jack Harrison has returned to Elland Road this summer after back-to-back seasons on loan at Everton.

Jack Harrison has finally returned to Leeds United after two spells playing Premier League football at Goodison Park and his situation is creating plenty of debate.

He had an underwhelming season last year, where he only contributed with one goal in 32 appearances and he is now back in the Leeds side this pre-season as the squad gears up for a return to top-flight action.

There has been no clarity on his future and the English attacker is yet to come out to confirm whether he’d like to move away in this window or stay and contribute to Leeds’ expected survival fight.

The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Chief Football Writer Graham Smyth has had his say on the Harrison situation in his Inside Elland Road newsletter this week.

Graham Smyth on the Jack Harrison situation

Graham explained: “Jack Harrison is a Leeds United player until such a time as he is not and there are bigger things to worry about, but it is curious that he is yet to make it 'Instagram official’. It's unlikely that the winger himself controls his social media accounts, most players at a certain level do not, yet having finally changed his Instagram biography to. remove the reference to Everton he or they are yet to acknowledge his return to Elland Road.

“Harrison has mucked straight in at training, done everything asked of him as a professional footballer and played his part in the club's media day. There is no suggestion that he is trying to distance himself from the club again or attempting to force a move. But an Instagram account that was fairly active last season is yet to spark to life with a single image of him in Leeds colours, since he reported for pre-season.

“We're also yet to hear from him. By this stage Brenden Aaronson had largely completed his charm offensive media tour, said all he felt he needed to say and was ready to try and let goals do the rest of the work to rehabilitate his reputation among fans. Could it be that Harrison's lack of air time is tacit acknowledgement that should an offer come in, both parties would give it serious consideration?

“The wage versus contribution argument is strongly weighted in favour of an exit for Harrison. You can - but shouldn't - ignore the fan feeling around him, yet his numbers at Everton last season tell a story as to why he cannot be Leeds' starting left winger in the Premier League. For all of his admirable attributes, the work ethic that means he will track back and he will bust a gut, too much time has passed since he last proved himself as a difference maker at this level. Just like in the case of Patrick Bamford, however, the wages make an exit difficult.

“An adductor issue saved Harrison from the boos that would have greeted him at Elland Road last weekend and saved Farke from having to address it. Should he play in Dublin there is little reason to expect a warm welcome. Maybe the fickle nature of football will dictate and a few goals will quiet the noise. A penny for his thoughts right now, though. His true, innermost thoughts. Does he actually want to be here?”

