Leeds are facing another huge scrap to maintain their top-flight status but bagged their first league win since November in Saturday’s Elland Road showdown against fellow basement battlers Southampton who were condemned to a 1-0 defeat.

The victory took Javi Gracia’s Whites out of the relegation zone and Harrison says his side are determined to “block” external factors and keep their sole focus on themselves in the battle to stay up.

Leeds suffered a 2-0 defeat at fifth round FA Cup hosts Fulham on Tuesday evening and return to their Premier League survival bid this weekend with Saturday afternoon’s trip to bitter London rivals Chelsea. Speaking after Saturday’s victory against the Saints, Harrison admitted that the Southampton triumph needed to be just the start of what was required to ensure Premier League survival.

DETERMINED: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Leeds only secured their top-flight status on the final day of last season through a dramatic 2-1 victory at Brentford which took the Whites out of the bottom three and ensured top-flight survival at Burnley’s expense.

Harrison told LUTV: "I think at this point in the season, we've been here before in the past and it's important just to kind of block all the noise out and just focus on yourself and the team and what you need to do to achieve success and that's basically what we did.

