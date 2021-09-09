'It's not easy' - Liverpool's Fabinho shares apprehension ahead of Leeds United clash

Fabinho. Pic: Getty

Liverpool are preparing to travel to Elland Road as the Premier League returns this weekend following the international break.

On the opening day of Leeds United’s long-awaited return to the Premier League last season, Liverpool edged out 4-3 in a dramatic behind-closed-doors game at Anfield, with Fabinho earning the penalty, drawing a foul from Leeds' new recruit Rodrigo, which Mohammed Salah converted to win the game.

Second time around the Whites were able to hold the Premier League champions to a draw on the return fixture.

This time the fans will be in full voice at Elland Road as the historic encounter is played out in front of a full capacity crowd, and this week Fabinho has spoken to the Liverpool club website about what supporters will add to the occasion.

“Leeds are a really intense team, a really good team,” Fabinho told LiverpoolFC.com. “We played there last year without supporters and without fans in, it was really tough. It was a tough game, it was 1-1.”

“We know their qualities and I think with the fans it will be something more for them.”

“But, as I said, almost all the games are hard and tough in the Premier League. We want to go there and win the game.”

“This atmosphere sometimes helps us as well,” Fabinho added, “even if it’s an away game.”

“When the crowd is really participating in the game, this is good for the spectacle, so we like these types of games.”

“It’s not easy to play against a team like Leeds but we have to be ready for everything.”

Fabinho’s availability for the clash is in doubt after FIFA are in talks to implement a five day ban on players who failed to report for international duty.

Earlier this month, Premier League teams clubbed together and agreed not to release players called up to feature in fixtures on the UK government’s red list.

Now players like Fabinho, his Liverpool teammates Alisson and Roberto Firmino, as well as Leeds United’s own Raphinha, may not be allowed to play this weekend.

