Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in action against Poland. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The September international meet-up offered a first opportunity for Gareth Southgate's senior squad to return to competitive action since losing to Italy on penalties in the final of the delayed tournament at Wembley in mid-July.

Despite being hit by a late leveller against Poland on Wednesday night, the Three Lions remain unbeaten in Group I of their Qatar World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 1-1 draw in Warsaw was preceded by wins against Hungary and Andorra with England having taken seven points from the intense triple-header.

“I think we’ve done really well,” Whites midfielder Phillips told ITV.

“Obviously we were very disappointed with the Euros and not winning it but to come back and play the football we have I think it has been brilliant.

“It’s testimony to the coaching staff, the players and everyone around the place.

“We all love playing for each other, we fight for each other, we know how to win games and we know what it takes to win games.

“I think we’ve got a great group of players and after the upset in the summer we know what we need to do to get to where we want to be and that’s what we will continue doing.”

Damian Szymański's injury-time goal at the Stadion Narodowy denied Southgate a perfect set of results, as England dropped their first points of the qualifying campaign at the sixth time of asking.

Phillips - who has been joined by Elland Road team-mate Patrick Bamford in the Three Lions squad for the first time this month - was booked early on but put in another assured performance in the heart of midfield for his country.

“It was frustrating, really,” Phillips reflected.

“I thought we were on top for most of the game. We had a few chances and Harry [Kane] got his goal, which was a very nice goal, but couldn’t quite finish it in the end.”

Asked whether Poland's late strike was a moment of quality or a lack of concentration at the back, he added: “I don’t know, I don’t know – it’s a bit of both.