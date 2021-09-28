Kalvin Phillips has opened up about Leeds’ difficult start to the season.

The Whites are in the relegation zone, having taken just three points from their first six games.

Leeds gave fans fresh hope on Saturday as they led West Ham at Elland Road, only to fade in the second half, allowing the visitors to snatch all three points at the death.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have faced three top-six sides so far, which could account in part for their slow progress, with a spate of injuries and Pascal Struijk’s controversial suspension adding to the challenges put before them.

Now Phillips has suggested a further factor troubling the Whites.

“Last year was a weird year, the fact that there were no fans,” Phillips told the BBC.

“We were speaking the other day, the lads in the changing room, saying that a lot of our game revolves around communication and being able to hear each other and speak to each other.

Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Jan Kruger/Getty

“When the fans are so loud it’s impossible to do that.

“Obviously we’re not blaming the fans for being back in or making any excuses, but last year made it a lot easier for us to be able to make people aware of where they need to be and what they need to do.’

Elland Road has long been renowned as a cauldron of noise, and opposition players have often spoken out about how difficult it is to play there.

There were 36,417 supporters in full voice at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon and, though the noise they create makes on-pitch conversation difficult, Phillips appreciates the support and hopes to repay the fans’ efforts.

The Elland Road crowd celebrate Raphinha's goal. Pic: George Wood/ Getty

“It’s very special to see all the fans at Elland Road.

“I never thought that the Leeds fans could get any louder.

“They just want to see us playing football again in the Premier League and doing well.

“Hopefully we can start building a little run now.”

Kalvin Phillips battles Saïd Benrahma. Pic: Stu Forster/Getty