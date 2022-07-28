Leeds United's predicted line-up vs Cagliari with big change, left back decision and home debuts

3. CB - Robin Koch

German international Koch was another player to impress upon being handed plenty of minutes in Australia. Whites captain and centre-back Liam Cooper has been struggling with an Achilles issue which prevented him from playing a single minute Down Under. Koch and Diego Llorente has been the port of call and that looks set to continue, at least for the time being although Pascal Struijk is the obvious alternative, or Leo Hjelde and also Ayling when fit.

Photo: James Worsfold