Leeds United's predicted line-up vs Cagliari with big change, left back decision and home debuts

Jesse Marsch’s side have played four games so far this summer, starting with a 4-0 victory at Blackpool as the sole friendly before the squad flew out to Australia.
In their three games Down Under, Leeds recorded a 2-1 victory against Brisbane Roar before falling to a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.
The Whites then shared a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and Leeds will conclude their friendlies on Sunday evening when Serie B side Cagliari line up against Marsch’s Whites in a 6.45pm kick-off.
The Leeds boss has several injuries to contend with and one player suspended for the season opener at home to Wolves on Saturday, August 6.
Based on what we have seen in pre-season and the players available, this is how we think Leeds will line up.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
The 22-year-old French 'keeper was the only Whites player to start every single league game last season and his importance has again been clearly highlighted this summer. The first name on the team sheet, literally.
2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen
United's new Danish international defender has taken to Leeds like a duck to water and Kristensen bagged more minutes than any other Whites player in Australia. The 25-year-old was probably the player of the tour and with Luke Ayling still recovering from knee surgery, first Elland Road starts surely await against first Cagliari and then Wolves.
3. CB - Robin Koch
German international Koch was another player to impress upon being handed plenty of minutes in Australia. Whites captain and centre-back Liam Cooper has been struggling with an Achilles issue which prevented him from playing a single minute Down Under. Koch and Diego Llorente has been the port of call and that looks set to continue, at least for the time being although Pascal Struijk is the obvious alternative, or Leo Hjelde and also Ayling when fit.
4. CB - Diego Llorente
Llorente ended last season starting alongside Cooper at centre-back and the 28-year-old has been back firmly involved with Luis Enrique's Spain squad of late. A total of 164 minutes of football have then followed in Oz this summer and Llorente looks pretty nailed on to start the season at centre-back, next to Koch or Cooper if the captain is fit.
