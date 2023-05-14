Sam Allardyce felt it would have been three, had they scored a first half penalty when already a goal to the good, so the 2-2 scoreline disappointed the manager.

His first Elland Road match as Leeds boss was a mad one, with incidents everywhere you looked. Three penalties, one of which was won by Junior Firpo, one of which was conceded by him, a VAR red card check survived by Firpo and a red card later shown to him, and a touchline shove on Eddie Howe from a pitch invader.

Even a draw was an unlikely result for unfancied Leeds, though, and they live to fight another day in the relegation battle.

Leeds United v Newcastle United. Rasmus Kristensen is congratualted by Liam Cooper pictured at the end after scoring the equalising goal.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 13th May 2023 Leeds United v Newcastle United. Rasmus Kristensen is congratulated by Liam Cooper pictured at the end after scoring the equalising goal.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 13th May 2023

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Luke Ayling – The skipper came up with a big goal early on and was in that mood where he drives the team on with bursts down the right. He defended well enough too.Rasmus Kristensen – After what has been a horribly difficult first season in the English top flight, the equaliser was a big moment for the Dane. A man happy to celebrate tackles and blocks earned the right to celebrate something even more significant, albeit via a deflection.Bad day

Junior Firpo – This game saw the best and worst of Firpo. His run to earn the penalty was excellent but having taken a yellow for a studs-up challenge that seriously risked a red card, he struggled to play a sensible game. Gave away a penalty for handball, then saw red for a challenge on Anthony Gordon. At the centre of too many flashpoints and will now be suspended at the wrong time of the season.Patrick Bamford – His bravery in stepping up to take the penalty is to be commended but the finish was poor. So much of Bamford's play is to be commended, his hold-up play in particular was good against Newcastle, but his finishing has been poor for too much of this season. His confidence looks shot when it comes to the crucial moments. Six goals is not the return Leeds needed from him.Off-camera moments

Leeds' false start as they went to run out for the warm-up. Ayling shaped to lead the team out, started to run and then checked back. A few seconds later the whole side emerged.

Karl Robinson gathered the starting XI for a huddle before their possession game in the warm-up.

Robin Koch and Sam Greenwood held a midfield meeting as the warm-up came to a close, giving a clue as to where the German was going to play.

Robinson geeing the players up as they headed for the tunnel at the end of the warm-up. He was soon out to the edge of the technical area as the game began, applauding Koch as he pressed and tackled high up the pitch.

Substitute Adam Forshaw with a word in Ayling's ear on 37 minutes with the score at 1-1 and Leeds under pressure.

Forshaw then curtailed Brenden Aaronson's warm up, sending the youngster back to the bench so he himself could warm up after being told to get ready for a half-time change. A maximum of three players from each side are allowed on the touchline down by the cornerflag and Aaronson was the fourth man at that moment.

Ayling's verbal volley at Dan Burn. The Leeds man had kicked the ball out with Willock down but Newcastle took the throw and kept possession. There was a bit of a coming together a moment later but it was all smiles and a hug as they came off for half-time.

Willy Gnonto's frustration as Firpo swung a ball into the area and out for a goal-kick, when the Italian wanted the chance to take on Anthony Gordon one-v-one.

A fan approaching Eddie Howe and having a go before a combination of Newcastle security and stewards led him away.

Joel Robles whipping up the South Stand at full-time, celebrating the point.

Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Tyler Adams joining the players walking around the pitch at full-time.