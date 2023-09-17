Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Millwall as eight starters and sub score 8/10

Leeds United eventually cruised to an impressive 3-0 victory at Sunday’s Championship hosts Millwall – but how did we rate the performances?

Millwall made a strong start yet Leeds weathered the early storm including a handball penalty appeal and went ahead in the 15th minute after a rapid counter was clinically finished by Joel Piroe. The counter arrived a few seconds after fine defending by Luke Ayling who rescued the Whites as Millwall swarmed in on goal following a lapse pass from Whites keeper Illan Meslier. Leeds then stormed through the middle of the park and Rutter slipped the final pass through to Piroe to apply a lovely calm finish into the bottom right corner of the net.

No changes were made during the interval, after which Millwall went close within two minutes of the restart via Tom Bradshaw who was played in by Casper de Norre but saw his fierce strike beaten away by Meslier. A triple change made by Lions boss Gary Rowett in the 64th minute was followed by the introduction of both Jaidon Anthony and Dan James from the Whites bench, Anthony on for his Leeds debut as Summerville and Gnonto made way.

Thirteen minutes later, James provided the assist for Piroe to double his tally and United's advantage, James stumbling as he looked to convert a Rutter cross but the ball finding Piroe who could not miss from close range.

Millwall were broken and the Whites then added a third goal just four minutes later through Rutter who smashed the ball from the middle of the box after being picked out by a James cross on the counter.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an impressive victory in the capital.

1 . Illan Meslier 8 - Decisive at crosses, made big saves when called upon and distribution was largely fine.

2 . Luke Ayling 8 - Battled, got forward well to contribute and relished the fractious nature of the game on and off the pitch. Stood up well to it.

3 . Joe Rodon 8 - Headed everything that came his way, fought hard and kept it simple in possession. One nice dribble in the second half but he didn't push his luck.