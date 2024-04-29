Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town are relishing the pressure of the Championship promotion race as it edges towards a conclusion. That's according to Tractor Boys midfielder Massimo Luongo, who believes Kieran McKenna's side have every right to approach their final two games with confidence and belief.

Ipswich extended their winless run to four games on Saturday night as they were held to a point by play-off chasers Hull City at the MKM Stadium, that's despite scoring three goals against the East Yorkshire outfit. Consequently, Kieran McKenna's side missed the chance to knock Leeds out of the Championship's top two.

However, Ipswich now sit behind the Whites on goal difference alone and should they secure something to show for their efforts on Tuesday night against Coventry City in their game in hand, they will move above Leeds and into second. That would put them firmly in the driver's seat heading into the final day of the campaign when they host Huddersfield Town, who have all but been relegated from the second tier.

Luongo isn't getting too caught up in the permutations of the promotion race, though, with the midfielder insisting Ipswich will continue to take things in their stride.

“Honestly we’re all just enjoying the ride, we’re really enjoying the high-pressure games," the midfielder said after the draw with Hull, per Suffolk News. "We’ve got a mix of boys who have been there before, we’ve got Sone Aluko who has done it all, we’ve got boys who are just starting their careers.

“First of all, we’re good lads. We want to work hard to do our best and just enjoy it. As long as you enjoy it, that’s when the performances come out.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

He added: “It’s incredible, honestly. We couldn’t ignore the [Leeds] result but we’ve just got to keep our head down, heads screwed on and just get the performances in. Over the course of the season it’s two games but if we play like that we’re going to be there or thereabouts after 90 minutes.

“Today was a really good performance and if we can push to get that again on Tuesday then we’ll be there or thereabouts. I wasn’t [watching the Leeds game] but a few boys were."

Ipswich know what's at stake on Tuesday at the CBS Arena versus Coventry, but Luongo says the Tractor Boys have faith in their own abilities to get the job done and take another huge step towards the Premier League.

