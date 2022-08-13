Injury crisis deepens for Leeds United's Premier League rivals as another star limps off

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An injury to Abdoulaye Doucouré forced the Blues midfielder off the pitch in the 34th minute as Everton fell to their second consecutive defeat with a 2-1 loss at Villa Park.

After a tough season battling against the Whites to avoid the drop, Frank Lampard’s side have not made the dream start to a fresh term that the Goodison Park faithful might have dreamed of.

Defeat in the Midlands follows a 1-0 opening day loss at home to Chelsea – but the results might just be the least of the Merseyside club’s worries.

Earlier this month, Everton were rocked by the news that star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be out of action for six weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered in training.

The Chelsea clash brought up two fresh concerns, as Ben Godfrey suffered a fibula fracture set to keep him sidelined for three months and Yerry Mina sustained a ligament injury – with a timeline for recovery yet to be confirmed.

Andre Gomes’ return from a knock is expected within the fortnight, while the wait for former Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, who has been out since March with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, goes on.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Everton Manager Frank Lampard reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 13, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds, meanwhile, have begun their season on a much healthier footing and, after experiencing first hand the extent to which injuries to key players can derail a Premier League season, it is sweet relief for Whites fans to see a number of Jesse Marsch’s players returning ahead of their projected schedule.

With United and the Toffees both still among the bookies’ favourites to go down this season, the bid to avoid relegation could once again be a battle fought in the medical room.

The teams will face off at Elland Road on Tuesday August 30.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 24: Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton on the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Blackpool and Everton at Bloomfield Road on July 24, 2022 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)