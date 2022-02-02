Cooper and Phillips were among the first names on the team sheet for Marcelo Bielsa this campaign until both players suffered hamstring injuries during Leeds' 2-2 draw with Brentford on December 5.

Skipper Cooper was replaced just 15 minutes into the clash, with Phillips joining him on the bench after suffering the same complaint shortly after half time.

Later in the match, Patrick Bamford returned to action following a lengthy lay-off to an ankle injury, stepping off the bench to score a vital equaliser and sustain a hamstring injury while celebrating his goal.

In the trio's absence, the Whites suffered a difficult December, conceding 15 goals across four fixtures.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds' clash with Burnley at the start of January, Bielsa confirmed that Cooper and Phillips were not expected back until March at the earliest.

When prompted, the Argentine clarified that a March return was not a worst case scenario but a realistic estimate.

Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford have both suffered long stints on the sidelines this season. Pic: Ian MacNicol.

Bamford, meanwhile, was a possibility for the Whites' pair of West Ham fixtures in January but the United boss later revealed that his muscular problem had been replaced with an issue with the bottom of his foot which has extended his stint on the sidelines.

On Wednesday, the club shared two photographs on their social media to bring fresh hope to the Whites fanbase.

First, one of Cooper and Phillips, and then one of Charlie Cresswell, whose shoulder injury has kept him off the team sheet since the Whites' 7-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The pictures would suggest that all three players have taken the next step in their rehabilitation and moved out onto the grass again at Thorp Arch.

Liam Cooper hobbles off after featuring against Brentford for just 15 minutes in December. Pic: Stu Forster.

Whites supporters took to social media to share their relief at the update:

@Joelsam7: Next Bamford and we have our spine back.

@Wakefield1967: Need them back ASAP.

@Bielsas_bucket: Like new signings.

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has been recovering from a shoulder injury. Pic: George Wood.

@LPTStudios99: Welcome back boys

@J_Lufc_3: Thank the lord. Missed them both hugely. Now Bamford too and we’re set.

@Steross769: What you love to see. Now Just Bamford doing sprints would finish me off.

@Magbat2021: Get them back in the warm. No muscle strains today please!

@FingeyMajig: Now that's a sight for sore eyes.