Luton Town manager Rob Edwards believes Leeds United are the best side in the Championship this season, but also thinks his team's resilience can be an 'asset' to the Hatters at Elland Road.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton visit the league leaders tomorrow evening sitting 16th in the Championship, but were buoyed by a 1-0 victory over Hull City at the weekend.

The newly-relegated side were competitive in the Premier League last season but ultimately succumbed to relegation after what was a valiant campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Edwards has retained his position as the Hatters look to rebuild and go again this year but things haven't gone all their own way since returning to the Championship.

A visit to the league leaders in any division is a daunting prospect, not least because Edwards believes Leeds are the 'best team' he's seen in the Championship this term.

Speaking ahead of the fixture, the 41-year-old said: "They’re probably the best team [in the division]. They have some great individuals and they’re playing with a lot of confidence.

“However, we’ve shown a resilience on Saturday, with that desire and work ethic and we’re going to have to show that in abundance on Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton were recently defeated 5-1 away at Middlesbrough and have lost five of their seven league matches on the road this season.

As a result, Leeds head into this game strong favourites, although Edwards believes there's one factor pertaining to his side which bookmakers appear not to have taken into account.

“The resilience we’ve shown in the past couple of home games could be an asset on Wednesday and that is something we’ve spoken about in the lead up to this game," he said, offering insight into the Hatters' preparation.

“Things don’t always go your way; conceding the first goal or not keeping a clean sheet, so, if we have to deal with that, we need to keep our heads up, fight, have the right attitude, and get back in the game. That’s what we’re looking for," Edwards added.