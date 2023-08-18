Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v West Brom as pair score 8/10 but three 6s, one 5
A dominant Leeds were denied by the frame of the goal in the first half as a Jamie Shackleton drive from the edge of the box took a big deflection and cannoned back off the post. Albion finally mustered their first attempt at goal six minutes into the second half and only a fantastic save from Illan Meslier kept it out, the Frenchman tipping Jed Wallace's flick from a Brandon Thomas-Asante cross on to the post.
Yet the Baggies went ahead from the second of two corners that followed as Jayson Molumby’s shot in a packed box deflected off Thomas-Asante whose contact diverted the ball past Meslier.
Leeds looked to respond and there was Whites fury as referee Matthew Donohue failed to award the hosts a penalty after Joe Gelhardt was sent flying upon Cedric Kipre clearing for a corner.
Moments later, Daniel Farke’s side squandered a glorious chance to equalise as James could only bundle the ball wide from close range following a Luke Ayling cross.
James was then thwarted by a brilliant save from Alex Palmer who tipped his curler from the edge of the box over the bar.
But James proved the architect as Leeds drew level in the 72nd minute through Ayling who arrived at the far post to convert with a powerful header to the Wales international winger's cross.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the Friday night clash at Elland Road.