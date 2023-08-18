Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v West Brom as pair score 8/10 but three 6s, one 5

Leeds United had to produce yet another comeback to seal a 1-1 draw against Friday night’s Championship visitors West Brom – but how did we rate the performances?
By Graham Smyth
Published 18th Aug 2023, 22:18 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 22:28 BST

A dominant Leeds were denied by the frame of the goal in the first half as a Jamie Shackleton drive from the edge of the box took a big deflection and cannoned back off the post. Albion finally mustered their first attempt at goal six minutes into the second half and only a fantastic save from Illan Meslier kept it out, the Frenchman tipping Jed Wallace's flick from a Brandon Thomas-Asante cross on to the post.

Yet the Baggies went ahead from the second of two corners that followed as Jayson Molumby’s shot in a packed box deflected off Thomas-Asante whose contact diverted the ball past Meslier.

Leeds looked to respond and there was Whites fury as referee Matthew Donohue failed to award the hosts a penalty after Joe Gelhardt was sent flying upon Cedric Kipre clearing for a corner.

Moments later, Daniel Farke’s side squandered a glorious chance to equalise as James could only bundle the ball wide from close range following a Luke Ayling cross.

James was then thwarted by a brilliant save from Alex Palmer who tipped his curler from the edge of the box over the bar.

But James proved the architect as Leeds drew level in the 72nd minute through Ayling who arrived at the far post to convert with a powerful header to the Wales international winger's cross.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the Friday night clash at Elland Road.

7 - Out quickly to deny one good chance, made a sublime save to prevent another. Little else to do, kicking was mostly fine.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - Out quickly to deny one good chance, made a sublime save to prevent another. Little else to do, kicking was mostly fine.

7 - A couple ropey moments in his own half, lots of good moments going forward. Caused a few problems. Took his goal really well.

2. Luke Ayling

7 - A couple ropey moments in his own half, lots of good moments going forward. Caused a few problems. Took his goal really well.

7 - A solid performance for the vast majority of the contest. Looks like he's more than happy to have the ball at his feet.

3. Joe Rodon

7 - A solid performance for the vast majority of the contest. Looks like he's more than happy to have the ball at his feet.

8 - Played on the front foot, nipped in to win the ball as high as he could, played some nice passes as Leeds played out from the back.

4. Pascal Struijk

8 - Played on the front foot, nipped in to win the ball as high as he could, played some nice passes as Leeds played out from the back.

