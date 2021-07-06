Alioski's existing Whites contract expired last week and whilst Leeds made offers for the 29-year-old to stay, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement.

Alioski departs the club having made 171 appearances, scoring 22 goals, during a four year stay in which there was never a dull moment due to his colorful character.

Whites captain Liam Cooper led the tributes with a post on his Instagram page of Alioski with the Championship trophy, accompanied with the message "Gonna miss you Gjanni Alioski. You've been amazing on and off the field, you've driven us all crazy but we wouldn't change a thing. We made history together and you'll always be part of our family. Keep smiling mate, we love you."

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAREWELL: From Illan Meslier, left, to Gjanni Alioski, right, in one of the many tributes to the outgoing North Macedonian international from the Leeds United dressing room. Photo by NIGEL FRENCH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

In reply to a video of some of Alioski's most memorable moments posted by Leeds United's official Twitter account, Cooper added: "What a pleasure you lunatic. A beautiful human. All the best for the future brother."

Polish international midfielder Mateusz Klich replied to the post with an emoji shedding a tear, also used by Pascal Struijk on his Instagram story.

Stuart Dallas also replied to the Tweet with "1 of the best. Good luck on your next adventure brother."

Instagram was awash with tributes, including from right back Luke Ayling also posted a picture of Alioski with the Championship trophy accompanied by the words: "Miss you buddy. Maddest man ever but we love you."

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier took to his Instagram story to post a photograph of himself and Alioski together accompanied with a message in French of "Tu vas me manquer mon frerot, bonne chance pour la suite de t'as carriere" which translates as: "I will miss you my brother, good luck for the rest of your career."

The international theme continued with Brazilian winger Raphinha who used his story to post a picture of Alioski together with "Me vas extranar mucho bambino", translated as "I'm going to miss you a lot baby."

England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips was another to update his Instagram story with a picture of Alioski with the Championship trophy, together with the words: "Good luck brate! You will be missed."

'Brate' or 'brother' was also referred to in farewells from Helder Costa and Robin Koch in their Instagram stories.

Adam Forshaw posted "you will be missed mate Gjanni Alioski, best of luck" whilst United's record signing Rodrigo posted a photograph of the two together accompanied with the message "we'll miss you bro! All the best! Love u!"

Tyler Roberts put "thank you brother, you'll be missed" and a similar message came from Jamie Shackleton who posted "All the best Gjanni Alioski. You will be missed brother."

Leif Davis used his story for a picture of Alioski giving the thumbs up accompanied with "good luck my brother. Will miss you."

And the messages even extended to those who had moved on from Elland Road even before Alioski's departure.

Barry Douglas was effectively in competition with Alioski at left back and Douglas last played for Leeds in September 2020, after which he departed for Blackburn Rovers on loan.

Douglas has now signed for Lech Poznan but took to his Instagram story to share the picture of Alioski with the Championship trophy accompanied with the words "what a boy Gjanni Alioski"

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.