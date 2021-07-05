Gjanni Alioski leaves Leeds United after contract talks come to an end

Alioski's existing Whites contract expired last week and whilst Leeds made offers for Alioski to stay, the two parties were unable to reach an agreement.

It means Alioski is now a free agent who will leave Elland Road, four years on from joining from Lugano in 2017.

United's director of football Victor Orta said: “I knew Gjanni was going to be special the moment he walked into the building.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FAREWELL: From Leeds United's North Macedonia international Gjanni Alioski after four years at the club. Photo by Piroshka van de Wouw - Pool/Getty Images.

“The emotion I saw in his face and the face of his parents when signed his contract here at Elland Road was a beautiful moment and I was sure he was going to give everything for Leeds United

“Even with this in mind he exceeded my expectations.

“Gjanni has been exceptional both on and off the field, his teammates will miss him greatly, as will all of the staff at Thorp Arch and Elland Road.

“We thank Gjanni for all of his efforts and we wish him every success for the future.”

Alioski made a total of 171 appearances for the Whites, scoring 22 goals over four years.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.