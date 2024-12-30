Illan Meslier makes double Leeds United admission amid personal milestone and picks out Whites man

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 30th Dec 2024
Another clean sheet from Illan Meslier helped Leeds United to victory at Derby County.

Illan Meslier has made a double Leeds United admission amid a personal milestone moment and saluted a particular Whites teammate.

Sunday evening’s Championship clash at Derby County represented a landmark outing for Meslier as the Whites no 1 made his 200th appearance for the club.

Despite his team dominating, the outing looked set to end in frustration as Leeds squandered a host of chances in front of goal despite limiting Derby to very little at the other end.

Meslier was rarely troubled and was then finally able to celebrate an all important goal at the other end of the pitch in the 79th minute as Brenden Aaronson finished off a beautiful Whites move for the only goal of the game in a 1-0 success.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Meslier admitted the contest had been a tough game against the stubborn Rams and also admitted his frustration at his team missing so many chances to score.

One goal, though, ultimately proved enough, Meslier saluting teammate Aaronson and declaring his pride in his team who ensured they would end 2024 top of the division.

"It was a tough game to be honest,” admitted Meslier post match.

“At the end it's a win and a clean sheet and we increase our lead at the top of the table so it's a very good day.

"To be honest it was a little bit frustrating to see all the chances that we missed but at the end the goal came and the most important is the win. I am very happy also for Brenden who scored and very proud of the team."

Meslier added: "We controlled almost 40 minutes of the first half, just one of the crosses could have been a little bit dangerous.

"But to be honest it's not just not only the defence, it's all the block that is working very well, good pressing, counter press.

"Of course sometimes it's good if I make saves but sometimes you don't make them but you have to be ready to make another one."

