Leeds lined up at Derby with the chance to move back top and two points clear.

Leeds United will end the year top of the Championship and with clear daylight to key rivals following Sunday evening's 1-o win at Derby County.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side including a triple alteration to his front line.

Mateo Joseph, Largie Ramazani and Wily Gnonto were all brought into the XI as Joel Piroe, Manor Solomon and Dan James dropped to the bench along with Joe Rothwell as midfielder Ao Tanaka came back into the team.

The Whites dominated and created a host of chances but none of them were taken and Leeds appeared to be running out of time.

Leeds, though, finally made the breakthrough in the 79th minute as a beautiful passing move ended with substitute Joel Piroe playing in Brenden Aaronson who clinically finished from the middle of the box.

Leeds made a very bright start and the Whites squandered a particularly good chance in the sixth minute when a Willy Gnonto cutback found Mateo Joseph who prodded his shot wide under pressure from the Rams defence.

A dangerous cross from Willy Gnonto had earlier been parried away by keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstom as Leeds laid siege to the Rams goal, Jayden Bogle getting to the byline and fizzing in a low cross that deflected back off Joseph for a goal kick.

Leeds were dominating and the Whites survived rare early Derby forays towards the Whites box and a couple of early Rams corners.

Derby weathered the early Leeds storm and Whites captain Ethan Ampadu got an ambitious effort from long range all wrong, the ball flying way off target over and wide.

Moments later, Leeds fired in their first shot on target as a neat touch from Brenden Aaronson teed up Joseph on the edge of the box, his low effort tipped around the post by keeper Zetterstrom..

Derby seriously threatened for the first time and so far only time just before the half hour mark when a cross from Kayden Jackson went very close to finding the top corner, Illan Meslier scrambling back but seeing the ball float just over the bar.

Derby's Marcus Harness was then booked for a very high boot on Ethan Ampadu, just 59 seconds after clattering Joe Rodon but avoiding a card.

Leeds were soon back attacking but a sweeping move ended with Aaronson blazing United's best chance yet over the bar from the left hand side of the area after being teed up by Joseph from Gnonto's cross.

Another Derby challenge then caused another talking point as Ebou Adams caught Ampadu late but without being penalised.

As the half drew towards a close, Joseph did well to wriggle his way to the byline and his cross looking for Largie Ramazani was scrambled away for a corner as the first 45 ended goalless.

Leeds looked destined to go ahead two minutes into the second half as a cleared cross dropped in the middle of the box to Aaronson but the American was unable to convert, Zetterstrom managing to divert his shot behind for a corner.

Moments later, a crossfield Bogle pass went all the way through to Joseph who was in one on one but the striker skied a terrible finish high and wide behind the goal.

Another promising Leeds attack then ended with Ramazani's cross being easily gathered by Zetterstrom, after which a Derby free kick ended with Nat Phillips heading well over the bar under pressure from Rodon.

Back came Leeds and a powerful Gnonto shot from the edge of the area was deflected behind for a corner which Derby survived.

Yet a corner at the other end almost led to Derby going ahead, a header from Nelson clawed away by Meslier from under his bar.

After surviving that scare, another Leeds chance was wasted as Bogle's deflected cross fell to Ramazani whose shot was diverted behind for another corner by Zetterstrom.

Moments later, Ramazani scuffed a poor shot from the edge of the box.

With chances continually wasted, Farke finally made a triple change with 20 minutes left as the three attackers brought into the XI were all taken off for Solomon, James and Piroe.

Derby threatened themselves moments later as a thunderous strike from substitute Corey Blackett-Taylor was blocked.

But Leeds then squandered their best chance yet in the very next minute as Solomon's pass sent James clear, the winger racing in one on one but denied by yet another Zetterstrom save.

From the corner, captain Ampadu sent a free header wide as yet another good Whites chance went begging.

Yet Leeds still had well over ten minutes to make their dominance count and the Whites finally did so in the 79th minute as a beautiful passing move was finished off by Aaronson.

Camped outside the Rams box, Leeds eventually worked the ball to Piroe who laid on a perfect through ball for Aaronson who this time clinically finished from the middle of the box.

Derby County: Zetterström, Wilson, Nelson, Phillips, Elder, Goudmijn (Collins 86), Adams, Mendez-Laing (Blackett-Taylor 67), Harness (Chirewa 73), Jackson (Barkhuizen 73), Yates (Brown 86). Subs: Vickers, Ward, Forsyth, Bradley.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Tanaka; Gnonto (James 70), Ramazani (Solomon 70), Aaronson (Bamford 89), Joseph (Piroe 70). Subs: Darlow, Rothwell, Bamford, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Debayo.

Referee: Andy Davies.