Illan Meslier Leeds United news as scout gives update on next move

The Leeds United goalkeeper looks set to leave Elland Road after the signing of Lucas Perri from French side Lyon.

Illan Meslier’s performances came under scrutiny last season as he made a number of high-profile errors as the club won the Championship title. After bringing in Brazilian goalkeeper Perri, it now appears that Meslier has been dislodged as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club after six years with the Whites.

Former Manchester United and Sunderland chief scout Mick Brown believes that Meslier will be out of the door soon, after stating his belief earlier this summer that the 25-year-old would leave Leeds, as Daniel Farke has given the go-ahead for the Frenchman to depart.

What Brown had to say about the Meslier situation

The former scout has a lot of experience in the football industry and is adamant that Meslier will be leaving this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown said: “Leeds are still looking to get rid of Meslier. There are a few clubs in France who I hear are lining up offers, and that’s a move he would like to make to go back to his home country.

“His position at Leeds has been in serious doubt for a while. The manager doesn’t trust him, he made far too many errors last season and I think that’s when the decision was made to get somebody else in. Now they’ve gone and done that, it’s time for Meslier to move on.”

Brown also believes that both the club and the player are wanting the move to get done in the final few weeks of this summer’s transfer window.

“I think if any of those interested clubs make a move, it could be done very quickly, probably in the next few days because all parties want to do a deal.

“They want him gone, he’s happy to go, and there are clubs who want to bring him in.”

Meslier signed on loan for Leeds in 2019 from French side Lorient, who are one of the clubs reported to be interested in signing him this summer. The shotstopper’s move was then made permanent a year later and he has made over a century of appearances in the Premier League for the Yorkshire club.