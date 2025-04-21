Ilia Gruev issues Leeds United promotion message with Premier League 'feeling' and 'reality' after joy

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 22:40 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 23:17 BST
Ilia Gruev has played a huge part in helping Leeds United back to the Premier League.

Ilia Gruev has delivered a Leeds United promotion message and declared his Premier League feeling upon helping the Whites onwards and upwards out of the Championship.

Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev played another full match in the middle of the park and again impressed as Leeds battered Monday afternoon’s visitors Stoke City 6-0 to set up the prospect of Monday night promotion.

Third-placed Sheffield United then needed to win at second-placed Burnley to stop the Whites going up but the Blades fell to a 2-1 defeat, sealing Leeds a place back in the country’s top tier.

Taking to his Instagram page, Gruev wrote: “We did it! We’re going up - our big goal becomes reality. Incredible feeling.”

