Leeds United were denied a penalty in the sixth minute of the contest against Norwich City at Carrow Road

Sky Sports pundits Billy Sharp and Tom Lockyer believe Leeds United were unfortunate not to win a penalty in the opening few minutes of their play-off semi-final with Norwich City.

The Whites looked to make a bright start to the first leg clash at Carrow Road and found joy down the right flank as Wilfried Gnonto found himself in space on a couple of occasions. However, the Italian and the travelling Leeds fans inside the ground felt the Whites should have been awarded a penalty with just six minutes on the clock.

Attempting to skip by Borja Sainz on the edge of the box, Gnonto hit the deck under the pressure of the challenge from the Norwich man. Replays showed Sainz made no contract with the ball as he lunged into Gnonto's path following a physical grapple with the winger.

Despite the protestations of Gnonto and his Leeds teammates, referee Josh Smith waved play on in the belief that the Norwich man had indeed won the ball, denying Leeds the chance of a welcome opportunity to seize the advantage in the tie. With the two sides going in goalless at the break, the incident was something that was spoken about in depth by Sky Sports' punditry panel at half-time.

Luton Town man Tom Lockyer, who knows more than most about winning promotion through the Championship play-offs after his exploits at Kenilworth Road last season, believes the referee made a mistake in not awarding at least a free-kick, given the location of the challenge.

"It's certainly a foul," the Wales international said. "I don't know if it's a penalty or not but it's certainly a foul. I wouldn't like to say but maybe 30 minutes into the game that gets given, because it was so early but I'm not sure what the ref is thinking.”

Former Leeds United man and current Hull City striker Billy Sharp concurred: "I think if it was at Elland Road that gets given. For the final you'd have had VAR anyway but I just think the referee was a bit unsure so he's obviously not given it.

"Initially it looked like a foul and a penalty but as you've just explained about the rules, it might have been a foul outside the box."