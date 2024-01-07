Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Ian Wright hails Leeds United player after win at Peterborough United amid breathtaking praise

Ian Wright has been quick to take to social media to applaud a Whites star.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 7th Jan 2024, 16:48 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 17:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ian Wright has hailed a Leeds United player on the back of Sunday's FA Cup victory at Peterborough United.

Daniel Farke's Whites led 1-0 at the interval of Sunday's third round contest through an Ethan Ampadu strike and then doubled their advantage through a sublime goal just two minutes after the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A high Ethan Ampadu pass was played up to Patrick Bamford who controlled the ball on his chest before swivelling and unleashing a majestic first-time volley into the top corner from around 25 yards out.

The scorching strike helped Leeds on their way to a 3-0 victory and former Arsenal and England star Wright was quick to salute Bamford's goal on social media.

The FA Cup's official Twitter page posted a clip of Bamford's goal together with the words 'SIMPLY. BREATHTAKING. PATRICK BAMFORD. OH MY WORD.'

Wright, who scored plenty of brilliant goals in his time as a player, retweeted the clip together with six applause emojis as he tagged in Bamford.