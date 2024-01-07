Ian Wright has been quick to take to social media to applaud a Whites star.

Ian Wright has hailed a Leeds United player on the back of Sunday's FA Cup victory at Peterborough United.

Daniel Farke's Whites led 1-0 at the interval of Sunday's third round contest through an Ethan Ampadu strike and then doubled their advantage through a sublime goal just two minutes after the break.

A high Ethan Ampadu pass was played up to Patrick Bamford who controlled the ball on his chest before swivelling and unleashing a majestic first-time volley into the top corner from around 25 yards out.

The scorching strike helped Leeds on their way to a 3-0 victory and former Arsenal and England star Wright was quick to salute Bamford's goal on social media.

The FA Cup's official Twitter page posted a clip of Bamford's goal together with the words 'SIMPLY. BREATHTAKING. PATRICK BAMFORD. OH MY WORD.'