Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are reportedly closing in on the takeover of Rangers.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers legend Ally McCoist is hoping for a little less Manchester United and a bit more Leeds United at his former club, following reports of an imminent takeover.

Sky Sports reported on Monday that a deal had been ‘agreed in principle’ for a US consortium co-led by Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe to become majority shareholders at Ibrox. The takeover is expected to go through ahead of next season and will see 49ers Enterprises assume control of a second football club, having bought out Andrea Radrizzani’s Leeds shares back in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

49ers Enterprises have garnered plenty of credit during almost two years in charge at Elland Road, most notably for their slick approach to public relations and an impressive transfer hit-rate. That’s a far-cry from how Rangers have been run in recent years and McCoist likened his former club’s issues to those of Manchester United - with hope they can end up more like the team on the right side of the Pennines.

McCoist on Leeds and Rangers

"I'm not disappointed at all, because from the outside looking in, Leeds United look in a good place,” McCoist told talkSPORT when asked for his thoughts on the takeover. “That's why I'm judging it like that. They don't look as if they're just spending and going way over the top.

“I don't think Rangers necessarily need that – they just need reshaped, regrouped, a change of direction. It's not an overnight fix, but if you can have the same kind of change that Leeds have had, I'd settle for that. Leeds look as if they're going back to the top flight with good organisation behind them. Good manager, good players. If we can get that (at Rangers), I'll be delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The bottom line is Rangers need a complete change from top to bottom. In many ways, it's a little bit like Manchester United, and I take no pleasure at all in saying it. They need investment throughout the club, they need a change in outlook and direction. I was going to say they've become stagnant – they're actually going back the way, which clearly isn't ideal."

Rangers takeover impact on Leeds

With 49ers Enterprises chief Marathe taking on a leading role in the Rangers takeover, there are questions to be asked regarding how it might affect Leeds. Promotion from the Championship and a summer spent recruiting for Premier League survival will require full attention from the club’s key decision makers, but those at Ibrox will expect similar.

Marathe recently told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit he has enough room in his heart to love multiple clubs ‘just like there is to love all of your children’. And one of his biggest strengths, as is already on show at Leeds, is an ability to surround himself with other key decision makers who know exactly what needs doing.

The prospect of one club acting as a feeder to another would be expected to be ruled out by Marathe, with neither Leeds nor Rangers satisfied with being second fiddle. How he and 49ers Enterprises plan to juggle two busy summers remains to be seen.