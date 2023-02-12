The Whites’ fans generated a raucous atmosphere, which the Dutchman commended during his post-match press conference, as the team fell to a defeat many on the terraces deemed unjust. Leeds created their fair share of opportunities but late Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho goals ensured the hosts were left empty-handed.

Leeds’ winless Premier League run stretches to nine games as the board look to appoint a new head coach before next weekend’s encounter with Sean Dyche’s revitalised Everton at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his team’s second match in four days against Leeds, Ten Hag said he believed ‘football is the winner’: “We had two great games, for offensive [play] in particular. I think football is the big winner from those two games and think also everyone in the north of England will be proud.”

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag did not feel the hostility inside Elland Road, he says (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"I didn't feel the hostility. I think it was a great atmosphere, great ambience. And that has to be in a rivalry. It has to be like it was and we really enjoyed it,” Ten Hag added.