'Completely unacceptable' - Leeds United issue joint statement on Elland Road chants vs Man United

Leeds United and Manchester United have condemned chants by both sets of supporters at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon

By Joe Donnohue
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Manchester United fans in the John Charles Stand and Leeds United supporters traded chants referencing historic tragedies during Sunday’s fixture between the two sides.

A brief statement published by Leeds United at full-time read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League, and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

Elland Road’s away section antagonised Leeds supporters over the death of two fans in Istanbul 23 years ago, while home supporters chanted and made gestures referencing the 1958 Munich air disaster. Songs were aired at various junctures throughout Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Elland Road, initiated by both sets of fans at different intervals.

Leeds and Manchester United released a joint statement at full time (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds’ rivalry with Man United is among the fiercest and longest-running in English football. Two late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho decided the fixture as Leeds’ winless run in the Premier League stretched to nine games.

