Manchester United fans in the John Charles Stand and Leeds United supporters traded chants referencing historic tragedies during Sunday’s fixture between the two sides.

A brief statement published by Leeds United at full-time read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today’s game. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League, and other authorities on eradicating it from football.”

Elland Road’s away section antagonised Leeds supporters over the death of two fans in Istanbul 23 years ago, while home supporters chanted and made gestures referencing the 1958 Munich air disaster. Songs were aired at various junctures throughout Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Elland Road, initiated by both sets of fans at different intervals.

Leeds and Manchester United released a joint statement at full time (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)