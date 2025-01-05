Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abu Kamara scored twice to ensure Hull City salvaged a 3-3 draw against Leeds United.

Hull City forward Abu Kamara has made a declaration about Leeds United’s marking with a second goal admission upon Saturday’s 3-3 draw against the Whites.

Kamara fired Hull ahead after just five minutes of Saturday’s Championship clash at the MKM Stadium yet his side then looked destined for defeat as Leeds recovered to build-up a 3-1 advantage by the 72nd minute.

Hull, though, cashed in on a huge error from Whites keeper Illan Meslier to put themselves back within a goal through Joao Pedro’s strike in the 81st minute and Kamara then sealed a 3-3 draw by completing a brace with just one minute left.

Kamara’s second goal arrived as Leeds failed to clear a corner and the England youth international then had space and time to rifle home a fierce finish past an out-of-position Meslier in the Whites net.

Speaking to post-match media, Kamara made a declaration about United’s defending, insisting he wasn’t surprised that he was left unmarked having earlier squandered a similar opportunity when left free.

The 21-year-old forward also admitted that Hull’s second - gifted to them by Meslier’s error - gave his team a huge left and provided the catalyst for the comeback.

Asked if he was surprised that he wasn’t marked for his second goal, Kamara declared: “No, I wasn't surprised because there was a time where I had another volley and I was unmarked but I didn't catch that one right. So to catch the second one was perfect timing.

"Leeds are a top team so to come away with a point against them, it just shows that we're ready to battle against anyone."

Pressed on whether the second goal have his team a particularly big lift, Kamara admitted: "Definitely. The fans always play a part in helping us get over the line.

"If they're roaring on it gives us that extra energy to go chase that ball down or just go that extra mile."