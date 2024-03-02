Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites' fixture against the Terriers stands between Daniel Farke and a new club record this afternoon as Leeds go in search of a tenth straight league win to continue their excellent start to 2024. United's unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end in midweek as Chelsea knocked Farke's young side out of the FA Cup in what was characterised as an undeserving victory for the Blues.

Leeds' nine-game winning streak in the league, meanwhile, is the joint-longest run of its kind in Whites history, with their last such run occurring in 1931. Local rivals Huddersfield will be keen to spoil the party however, and have won three of their last five matches as new coach Andre Breitenreiter seeks to salvage the club's Championship status.