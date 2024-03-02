Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from John Smith's Stadium
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whites' fixture against the Terriers stands between Daniel Farke and a new club record this afternoon as Leeds go in search of a tenth straight league win to continue their excellent start to 2024. United's unbeaten run across all competitions came to an end in midweek as Chelsea knocked Farke's young side out of the FA Cup in what was characterised as an undeserving victory for the Blues.
Leeds' nine-game winning streak in the league, meanwhile, is the joint-longest run of its kind in Whites history, with their last such run occurring in 1931. Local rivals Huddersfield will be keen to spoil the party however, and have won three of their last five matches as new coach Andre Breitenreiter seeks to salvage the club's Championship status.
Team news, analysis and live match updates here throughout the day. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United LIVE
Throwback
Old friends
Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter previously worked with Willy Gnonto at FC Zurich.
He also worked with Georginio Rutter at Hoffenheim.
Pre-match listening
Still time to tune into the Inside Elland Road podcast before today's lunchtime kick-off.
Listen to the dulcet tones of Graham Smyth and Joe Donnohue over your ReadyBrek. Other breakfast cereals are available.
Congrats to the 18s
Leeds' U18s are into the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup after defeating Liverpool in the quarter-final.
Up next, Millwall...
Welcome to the John Smith's
Good morning. It's a brisk one at Huddersfield today. Leeds go in search of yet another win - their tenth on the spin in the league if they can manage it. A club record, that'd be.