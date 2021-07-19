Howard Wilkinson compares Kalvin Phillips to title-winning Leeds United star

Philips has made stellar progress for both Leeds and England and played every single game for the Three Lions at this summer's Euros.

England were defeated in the final by Italy on penalties but Wilkinson has been hugely impressed with Phillips and has drawn comparisons with former Whites star David Batty.

Wilkinson told the Sunday Mirror: "Kalvin's performances at the Euros were outstanding and it seems that he is that kind of generous player who may not at times demonstrate the silky skills as some of his peers.

HUGE PRAISE: For Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, above, from legendary former Whites boss Howard Wilkinson. Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

"But he's equally, if not more, important when you look at his contribution during the game.

"He gets the ball, moves it quickly and has good vision with a great touch.

"When his team loses the ball, he's the one who recovers it and he reads the game superbly.

“He’s a roll-up-your-sleeves type of player with a silky finish. Leeds fans love a cult hero, and the fact Phillips is a local lad – like David Batty was – creates a special bond.

"David would be a good comparison to Phillips because of their ability to come up with a solution when you lose the ball.

“Like Batty, Kalvin is economic with the ball and can sense dangerous situations before they happen.

“Bielsa can take huge credit for the player that Phillips has developed into during the past three seasons.

He might be known for his expansive style of play and attacking football, but, by making Phillips such a key figure in midfield – sitting just in front of the back four – he has shown the value of being strong defensively.

“Gareth Southgate has recognised that, too, and he has made him an equally pivotal figure for England.

“Without a doubt, Kalvin is central to the future of Leeds.”

