Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German coach claimed not to know about the Blues’ unfavourable Elland Road record – never having won back-to-back games at the Whites’ home ground - when prompted by a journalist.

On Sunday, Tuchel’s side have a chance to change that after inflicting a tough blow on Jesse Marsch’s relegation-battling side earlier this year.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four minutes into the Elland Road fixture, Mason Mount opened the scoring for the visitors – and it only got worse from there as Whites winger Dan James was shown a straight red for a reckless tackle on Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea put a further two goals past Illan Meslier on a miserable evening in LS11 which left Leeds, still in the relegation zone, with just two more chances to turn things around.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game, Tuchel praised his side’s performance on their last visit to Leeds in May.

"We had a fantastic game last season at Elland Road and scored very early, very dominant and very focused and effective in front of goal,” the former Paris St Germain boss said.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea gestures during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road on May 11, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"Of course, there was an early red card that played into our hands. Still, it was a very good performance. This is what we expect."

This weekend, the Stamford Bridge outfit have the opportunity to break the Elland Road hoodoo and claim successive victories in West Yorkshire.

But Tuchel knows it won’t be easy, and is insisting that his players are ready for the errors Marsch’s side will force.

“I expect a high-intensity game, a high-pressing team from Leeds and a very emotional stadium,” Tuchel said. "Repetitive intensity, high pressing and a team that loves the chaos, a team of Leeds that has a high acceptance for mistakes.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United motivates Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road on May 11, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"They don’t get frustrated by mistakes, they accept mistakes as chances to do counter-pressing and so on.

"We have to be well aware and also to manage our expectations, our level of acceptance for mistakes because mistakes against these high intensive teams like Liverpool, Leeds, Southampton, who have a certain style of pressing – you make mistakes. You cannot play without mistakes against these teams. You accept it before the match and make the best out of it, find the spaces.

"There is not a lot of time for decision making and this is what we prepare for now in training and hope to be on our top level and to find the level we had last week to be able to prove the statistics wrong!”