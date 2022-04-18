How the Premier League table could look before Leeds United kick off against Crystal Palace

By the time the Whites kick off against Crystal Palace on Monday April 25, a huge sixteen days will have elapsed since they claimed a brilliant 3-0 win over their relegation rivals Watford at Vicarage Road.

In the meantime, those fighting alongside Leeds to remain in the Premier League have been busy. Watford and Norwich City suffered defeats to Brentford and Manchester United respectively this weekend, while Burnley gained one point on United with a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Before Jesse Marsch's side travel to Selhurst Park next week, there are a number of games which have the potential to shift the rankings at the foot of the Premier League table.

Everton have the opportunity to overtake Leeds by playing both of their games in hand. Frank Lampard's side could get some luck at home to Leicester City on Thursday but they won't rely on earning precious points away to their title-chasing Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Anfield on the weekend. If the Toffees somehow grab a pair of wins then they'd leapfrog United into 16th place with 34 points. Any other combination of results will keep them below Leeds.

Having spent weeks with games in hand over Leeds, Burnley will have played more games than the Whites by the time Leeds kick off at Selhurst Park, with the Clarets set to play their 32nd and 33rd games of the season in the next week. The Lancashire side might fancy themselves to grab something at home to a patchy Southampton team before they host eighth-placed Wolves on Sunday.

It'll be a shock if Watford add to their points tally this weekend, with the Hornets scheduled to face the league leaders Manchester City, who are unbeaten in five Premier League encounters, at the Etihad on Saturday.

Burnley striker Wout Weghorst applauds fans after the Clarets' 1-1 draw with West Ham United. Pic: Steve Bardens.

Norwich City, meanwhile, take on a Newcastle United side hunting for a third successive league win as the Magpies inch closer to the Premier League safety that seemed so unlikely at Christmas. There'll be a feeling of now or never at Carrow Road this weekend as Dean Smith's side have six games left to close a seven-point deficit.

If United's relegation rivals win all of their games between now and Monday, the Whites will be left in 17th place, just two points clear of the drop zone with a game in hand over all three of the teams below them.

If the results all go Leeds' way then the Whites relegation cushion will remain at eight points ahead of the Eagles clash, with the opportunity to increase the gap to 11 points with a win over Patrick Vieira's side.

Where and when are this weekend's relegation fixtures?

Norwich City boss Dean Smith. Pic: Stephen Pond.

Everton v Leicester City, Tuesday April 9, 7.45pm

Burnley v Southampton, Thursday April 21, 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports

Manchester City v Watford, Saturday April 23, 3pm

Norwich City v Newcastle United, Saturday April 23, 3pm

Kalvin Phillips applauds fans after Leeds United secured a crucial 3-0 win over Watford. Pic: Alex Morton.

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunday April 24, 2pm

Liverpool v Everton, Sunday April 24, 2pm - live on Sky Sports