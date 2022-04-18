Leeds United injury news and potential return dates as defender ends eight-week spell on sidelines

Chelsea's passage to the FA Cup semi-final meant that United's scheduled hosting of the Blues was rearranged for May 11.

The postponement opened up a whopping 16-day break between Leeds' 3-0 victory over Watford on April 9 and their next league encounter against Crystal Palace on April 25.

Jesse Marsch's squad have had a well-earned rest, with some players taking the opportunity to take holidays with family.

Meanwhile, Leeds United Under 23s have been fighting relegation from Premier League 2 Division 1.

On Friday, the young Whites fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, leaving them four points clear of the drop with two games left to play.

A significant positive of the game, though, was the return of United defender Leo Hjelde to action following a considerable lay-off with a knee injury.

The Norwegian was substituted off during the Whites' 3-0 defeat to Everton and has since undergone surgery.

For Andrew Taylor's side, Hjelde came through the full ninety minutes with no issues in a major boost for the United squad.

Here, we take stock of all the current injury concerns at Thorp Arch ahead of United's return to Premier League action at Selhurst Park next week:

1. Junior Firpo - Knee Firpo is recovering from grade two Medial Collateral Ligament damage after being stretchered off against Aston Villa last month. Marsch said that the full-back is making good progress back in training and so could be available for the Palace clash. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Patrick Bamford - Foot The striker can't catch a break this season. He had just returned from a significant injury lay-off when he was forced off at Molineux, looking tearful as he faced another six weeks on the sidelines with a plantar fascia rupture. Bamford is expected to be ready for games against Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion before the end of the season. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby Photo Sales

3. Adam Forshaw - Calf Forshaw was left out of the Whites side that thrashed Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road. Marsch revealed that the midfielder was suffering from a calf strain and that he was expected back in training this week, so it's likely he'll be in contention for the Selhurst Park visit. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Tyler Roberts - hamstring Roberts has undergone surgery for a hamstring injury which forced him off at the King Power Stadium last month. There's not chance he will return before the end of this season but Marsch said that the striker's recovery is going well. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales