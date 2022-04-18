Leeds United injury news and potential return dates as defender ends eight-week spell on sidelines

Chelsea's passage to the FA Cup semi-final meant that United's scheduled hosting of the Blues was rearranged for May 11.
The postponement opened up a whopping 16-day break between Leeds' 3-0 victory over Watford on April 9 and their next league encounter against Crystal Palace on April 25.
Jesse Marsch's squad have had a well-earned rest, with some players taking the opportunity to take holidays with family.
Meanwhile, Leeds United Under 23s have been fighting relegation from Premier League 2 Division 1.
On Friday, the young Whites fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, leaving them four points clear of the drop with two games left to play.
A significant positive of the game, though, was the return of United defender Leo Hjelde to action following a considerable lay-off with a knee injury.
The Norwegian was substituted off during the Whites' 3-0 defeat to Everton and has since undergone surgery.
For Andrew Taylor's side, Hjelde came through the full ninety minutes with no issues in a major boost for the United squad.
Here, we take stock of all the current injury concerns at Thorp Arch ahead of United's return to Premier League action at Selhurst Park next week: