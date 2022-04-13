How the final six games look as Leeds United control their Premier League destiny

Having played two more games than Burnley and Watford, who find themselves in the relegation zone, Leeds currently sit nine points clear of trouble in 16th place.

However if Burnley gain valuable victories in their games in hand, Leeds could be going into the last few matches only three points clear of relegation.

Here's a look at the games United have left to play:

Crystal Palace (A) - Mon, April 25, 8pm:

Up next for Leeds is a trip to Crystal Palace in 12 days’ time. The FA Cup semi-finalists have won five of their last eight games in all competitions, including a goalless draw against Manchester City and an excellent 3-0 victory over Arsenal.

Leeds boss Marsch will be hoping that his current injury worries will begin to reduce during this two-week break. Junior Firpo returned to training on Tuesday which is an additional boost, leaving Tyler Roberts and Patrick Bamford as the only senior absentees from the American’s side.

Manchester City (H) - Sat, April 30, 5.30pm:

Five days later United welcome current leaders Manchester City to Elland Road. Pep Guardiola welcomed Ruben Dias back to training on Monday, following their 2-2 draw to rivals Liverpool, which will only boost an already world-class side.

This will be the first of three matches in a row against teams in ‘the big six’, a run of games which really could make or break Leeds United’s Premier League survival bid.

Arsenal (H) - Sun, May 8, 2pm:

A week later, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side host the Whites at the Emirates Stadium. The Spaniard will be hoping his side can land a Champions League spot come the end of May. They currently sit three points off North London rivals Tottenham, with a game in hand.

Chelsea (H) - Wed, May 11, 7.30pm:

This will leave Leeds with three matches left of the season, starting off against current Champions League champions Chelsea, who are looking to confirm European football again next season, after dramatically losing to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals this week.

Alongside that, with takeover speculations surrounding the club, Leeds will welcome the Blues to Elland Road with great optimism that they can secure safety in the Premier League prior to the final day.

Brighton (H) - Sun, May 15, 2pm:

The following weekend Graham Potter’s Brighton team, who have all but assured themselves of Premier League football next season, will look to give Leeds something to worry about going into their final game.

Both teams battled back and forth throughout the 2010s to get into the top-flight, with the south coast side enjoying what is now their fifth season in the Premier League having established themselves as a strong, confident footballing side.

The Seagulls have lost the services of talented Polish international Jakub Moder until the end of the season due to an ACL injury he picked up against Norwich but influential defender Adam Webster is back to full fitness to boost Potter's men in the season run-in.

Brentford (A) - Sun, May 22, 4pm

United finish their 2021-2022 Premier League season in West London, as they travel to Brentford. As it currently stands, Thomas Frank’s team sit in 13th position, only three points above Leeds, meaning come the end of May, this match could have a lot more added meaning for both sides.