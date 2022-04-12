Where Leeds United sit in the Premier League table - based ONLY on Jesse Marsch's results

Raphinha's first-half wonderstrike gave Leeds the advantage before a mistake by Hornets defender Samir allowed Rodrigo to double the lead in the second half before Jack Harrison put the result beyond doubt.

The win at Vicarage Road opened up a nine-point gap between Leeds and the relegation zone and prevented their bottom-of-the-table rivals from gaining any ground on them.

Since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February, Whites boss Jesse Marsch has increased the cushion by seven points and put together an impressive run of four games without a loss.

With the American at the helm, United have taken 10 from a possible 16 Premier League points. If they continue in this form, Leeds would see their points total rise as high as 43 on the final day of the season.

But where would Leeds sit if the Premier League season started when Marsch was appointed as head coach? Let's find out.

