How Leeds United’s summer transfer targets have fared and photos of best moments this season.

Leeds United were linked with a whole host of players in the last summer transfer window. The Whites survived relegation on the final day of last season after winning away at Brentford and were busy preparing for another year in the top flight.

Jesse Marsch ended up using his American connections to bring in Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road and also secured deals for the likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra, Joel Robles and Wilfried Gnonto to bolster his squad. There were departures too, most notably Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively, as well as Kiko Casilla, Dan James and Leif Davis.

Targets didn’t end up making the switch to Yorkshire in the end and it will be interesting to see what happens in January. Here is a look at some of the players eyed by Leeds in the last window and where they are now...

1. Cody Gakpo The PSV attacker is having an impressive season and scored his first ever World Cup goal for Holland against Senegal earlier this week. Photo Sales

2. Gonzalo Plata He starred for Ecuador in the first game of the World Cup against host nation Qatar. The winger plays his club football for Real Vallodolid, who are owned by Brazilian football legend Ronaldo. Photo Sales

3. Valentin Castellanos The attacker fired 17 goals in 25 games for New York City FC in 2022. He has since been snapped up by Girona in La Liga on loan. Photo Sales

4. Che Adams He was linked with Leeds but ended up staying at Southampton. The former Sheffield United man has scored four times this term. Photo Sales