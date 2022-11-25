How Leeds United’s loaned out players are faring this season.

Leeds United had a busy past summer as they prepared for this current season in the Premier League. The Whites survived relegation on the final day of the last campaign after beating Brentford away from home.

Jesse Marsch used his American connections to bring Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to Elland Road and also brought in the likes of Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra, among others, to bolster their ranks. There were also some high profile exits with Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leaving for Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

The Yorkshire club loaned out a whole host of players too to help clear space in their squad and help some of the younger players get some more experience under their belt. Many left for Football League clubs to ply their trade, whilst others jetted off abroad.

Here is a look at how Leeds’ loaned out players are faring so far this season....

1. Dan James, Fulham The winger is currently away on international duty with Wales and has played in their first two World Cup games. He is on loan at Fulham and scored for the Cottagers last time out against his former club Manchester United.

2. Lewis Bate, Oxford United The 20-year-old has become a key player for Oxford United in the middle of the park recently and has made 11 League One appearances for them to date.

3. Helder Costa, Al-Ittihad Club He plays under former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo in Saudi Arabia but has struggled to make an impact, failing to score or get an assist in five outings.

4. Charlie Cresswell, Leeds He is proving to be a threat from set pieces with Millwall in the Championship and has an impressive four goals to his name already.