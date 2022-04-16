How Leeds United Under 23s' run-in looks as the young Whites fight Chelsea to stay in Premier League 2 Division 1

After the Leeds academy was awarded Category One status in the summer of 2020, the young Whites took their first Premier League 2 campaign by storm last season.

Under Mark Jackson's guidance, United went unbeaten at home as they claimed the PL2 Division 2 title in their first season competing in the league.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with the title, they won promotion and a place in this season's PL2 Division 1 competition. So far, the young Whites have claimed seven wins, drawn five games and suffered 12 defeats, leaving Leeds four points ahead of 13th-placed Chelsea.

The two teams at the bottom of the PL2 Division 1 table - those in 13th and 14th place - will be relegated come the end of the season.

The relegation of 14th-placed Derby County was confirmed on Friday as the young Rams' 2-1 defeat to Leicester City made catching up to 12th place numerically impossible.

Now Leeds will battle to avoid occupying the 13th spot in the rankings come the final day of the season.

Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde. Pic: Alex Pantling.

On Friday, the young Whites missed an opportunity to pull clear of the drop zone with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.Meanwhile, Chelsea fell on the wrong side of a 2-0 scoreline in a relegation battle against fellow strugglers Everton, who put a little distance between themselves and the drop zone - though the Toffees are not out of the woods just yet.

Leeds' fate is still completely in their own hands - if they win their last two games, then Chelsea cannot catch them. But two of the league's fiercest opponents stand between United and earning the points they need to retain their PL 2 Division 1 status for next season.

What's more, at Elland Road next week - where more than 10,000 fans are expected to cheer the academy side on - Manchester City could seal the PL2 Division 1 title with the right result, meaning Andrew Taylor's side will be facing a team hungry to win.

Following the Seagulls defeat, Under 23s boss Andrew Taylor said of their upcoming Sky Blues clash: "We'll need to be at our best to get a result and we'll be working hard this week to make sure we are."

Nohan Kenneh, Leo Hjelde and Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Leeds United - 26 points

Friday April 22 - Manchester City (H), Elland Road

Friday April 29 - Arsenal (A), the Emirates Stadium

Chelsea - 22 points

Elland Road will play host to a vital Premier League 2 Division 1 clash on April 22. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Monday April 25 - Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Sunday May 1 - Blackburn Rovers (A)

Friday May 6 - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Everton - 29 points

Monday April 25 - West Ham United (H)

Friday April 29 - Manchester City (A)

Blackburn Rovers - 29 points

Monday April 18 - Leicester City (A)

Monday April 25 - Crystal Palace (H)