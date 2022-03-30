How Leeds United could line up against Southampton - with two changes as star returns

The international break has given Jesse Marsch some well-needed time to focus the group on the ideas he would like them to play with going forward.

Leeds will additionally be boosted by the availability of Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente and Illan Meslier after COVID and a freak spate of injuries at Molineux put a significant hole in Marsch's squad.

Patrick Bamford, though, is ruled out for the game, which leaves Marsch with a big question. With Tyler Roberts out until the end of the season while he recovers with a thigh injury, Marsch is left with Rodrigo, Dan James and Joe Gelhardt to choose from as he selects the man to lead the line against Saints on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the bruise Meslier suffered from a collision with Raul Jimenez is not expected to count him out of the tie, but will Marsch favour the chance to build the confidence of Kristoffer Klaesson after the youngster proved himself a very able deputy?

This is how we think Leeds United could line up on Saturday:

1. LB - Stuart Dallas There's scant cover for Stuart Dallas at left back now that Junior Firpo is expected to be out until mid April. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. CB - Diego Llorente Llorente is now fine after an existing back spasm was triggered in the first half at Molineux. The Spaniard is likely to keep his starting place. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

3. CB - Pascal Struijk Marsch might be tempted to bring the recovered Liam Cooper straight back in but Struijk hasn't done anything to suggest he should lose his starting place. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CDM - Kalvin Phillips Kalvin Phillips is back, fit and healthy - a huge boost for United. His aggression should provide some well-needed control to the middle of the park. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales