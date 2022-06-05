Jesse Marsch’s men survived on the final day of the season - but how did that compare to pre-season predictions?

It’s safe to say hopes were high that Leeds United could build on a steady first season back in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

The reality was that the Whites struggled to get going during the campaign and their underwhelming performances left them in a relegation battle and Bielsa out of a job.

The Argentine manager was dismissed following a 4-0 defeat against Spurs in March as his side lay just two points above the relegation zone with the nervy and tense final stages of the season rapidly approaching.

Jesse Marsch was named as his successor and gained his first win at the third attempt as Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt netted to claim a crucial home win agagainst relegation rivals Norwich City - but Leeds would win just two of the following eight games to leave an awkward looking final day visit to Brentford.

A late Jack Harrison strike gave Marsch’s men all three points and ensured they will face a third season in the top tier when August ticks around.

But how does their final finish of 17th compare to pre-season predictions?

The Evening Post takes a look at how each Premier League side finished in comparison to how the FiveThirtyEight supercomputer forecast they would fare ahead of the season.

1. Manchester City: Correct prediction Pre-Season: 1st Actual Finish: 1st

2. Liverpool: Correct prediction Pre-Season: 2nd Actual Finish: 2nd

3. Chelsea: Correct prediction Pre-Season: 3rd Actual Finish: 3rd

4. Manchester United: -2 places Pre-season: 4th Actual Finish: 6th